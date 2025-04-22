Value Stocks To Follow Today – April 19th

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, Berkshire Hathaway, and JPMorgan Chase & Co. are the three Value stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Value stocks are shares in companies that appear to be trading for less than their intrinsic or fundamental worth, often based on financial metrics such as low price-to-earnings or price-to-book ratios. Investors seek out these stocks with the expectation that the market will eventually revalue them, leading to potential capital gains over time. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Value stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Shares of SQQQ traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $38.64. The stock had a trading volume of 101,076,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,004,783. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a twelve month low of $26.21 and a twelve month high of $64.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.64 and a 200 day moving average of $33.28.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SQQQ

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of NYSE BRK.B traded up $1.90 on Friday, hitting $518.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,310,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,109,616. Berkshire Hathaway has a 12-month low of $396.35 and a 12-month high of $539.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $508.41 and a 200-day moving average of $477.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BRK.B

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Shares of NYSE JPM traded up $2.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $231.79. The company had a trading volume of 9,553,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,616,766. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $645.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.01. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $181.41 and a twelve month high of $280.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $244.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.59.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JPM

Recommended Stories