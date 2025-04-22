Rallybio (RLYB) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Rallybio (NASDAQ: RLYB) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/15/2025 – Rallybio had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jones Trading.

4/13/2025 – Rallybio was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/9/2025 – Rallybio had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright.

4/8/2025 – Rallybio was downgraded by analysts at Citizens Jmp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/17/2025 – Rallybio had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Rallybio Trading Up 6.0 %

Shares of RLYB stock opened at $0.27 on Tuesday. Rallybio Co. has a twelve month low of $0.22 and a twelve month high of $2.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of -1.35.

Get Rallybio Co alerts:

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.15 million. Research analysts predict that Rallybio Co. will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rallybio

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rallybio by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 244,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 24,980 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its position in Rallybio by 336.5% during the 4th quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 96,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 74,334 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Rallybio by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 441,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 37,618 shares during the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rallybio by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 1,298,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 422,685 shares during the period. Finally, Allostery Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Rallybio in the fourth quarter worth about $771,000. 90.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rallybio Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in development and commercialization of life-transforming therapies for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is RLYB212, a monoclonal anti-HPA-1a antibody that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the prevention of fetal and neonatal alloimmune thrombocytopenia (FNAIT); and RLYB211 for the prevention of FNAIT.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rallybio Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rallybio Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.