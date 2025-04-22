Rallybio (RLYB) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Rallybio (NASDAQ: RLYB) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 4/15/2025 – Rallybio had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jones Trading.
- 4/13/2025 – Rallybio was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 4/9/2025 – Rallybio had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright.
- 4/8/2025 – Rallybio was downgraded by analysts at Citizens Jmp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 3/17/2025 – Rallybio had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock.
Rallybio Trading Up 6.0 %
Shares of RLYB stock opened at $0.27 on Tuesday. Rallybio Co. has a twelve month low of $0.22 and a twelve month high of $2.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of -1.35.
Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.15 million. Research analysts predict that Rallybio Co. will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Rallybio Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in development and commercialization of life-transforming therapies for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is RLYB212, a monoclonal anti-HPA-1a antibody that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the prevention of fetal and neonatal alloimmune thrombocytopenia (FNAIT); and RLYB211 for the prevention of FNAIT.
