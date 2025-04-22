TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. Buys 1,135 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,918 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $14,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TT. World Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Trane Technologies by 5,253.1% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,443,000 after acquiring an additional 33,935 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,916,000. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 15,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,152,000 after buying an additional 2,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trane Technologies Trading Down 3.3 %

NYSE TT opened at $322.29 on Tuesday. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $288.95 and a 52 week high of $422.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $344.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $374.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.08.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 35.37%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 33.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 770 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.39, for a total transaction of $275,960.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,299,384.19. This trade represents a 1.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mairead Magner sold 198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.61, for a total value of $70,806.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,792,331.61. This trade represents a 1.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,234 shares of company stock valued at $2,588,102 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on TT. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Trane Technologies from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Melius lowered shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $398.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $396.00 to $323.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Trane Technologies from $476.00 to $415.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $405.31.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Trane Technologies

About Trane Technologies

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Articles

