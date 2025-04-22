Top Bank Stocks To Follow Today – April 21st

Invesco QQQ, Capital One Financial, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Bank of America, and Discover Financial Services are the five Bank stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Bank stocks represent publicly traded shares of ownership in banking institutions, allowing investors to participate in a bank’s overall profitability and growth. Their performance is typically influenced by factors such as interest rates, regulatory changes, and broader economic conditions, making them a key component of the financial sector in the stock market. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bank stocks within the last several days.

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $13.79 during trading on Monday, hitting $430.31. The company had a trading volume of 15,953,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,398,015. The company has a market cap of $274.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $482.54 and its 200 day moving average is $501.33. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $402.39 and a 52 week high of $540.81.

Capital One Financial (COF)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock traded down $0.60 on Monday, reaching $162.17. 5,919,464 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,072,290. Capital One Financial has a fifty-two week low of $128.23 and a fifty-two week high of $210.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $178.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.86.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

JPM traded down $4.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $227.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,176,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,572,771. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $634.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.01. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $185.98 and a 12-month high of $280.25.

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Shares of BAC traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.60. The stock had a trading volume of 11,701,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,953,121. Bank of America has a fifty-two week low of $33.07 and a fifty-two week high of $48.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $278.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.24.

Discover Financial Services (DFS)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Discover Financial Services stock traded up $2.68 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $162.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,586,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,579,201. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $119.95 and a twelve month high of $205.76. The firm has a market cap of $40.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.20.

