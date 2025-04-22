Quantum Computing Stocks To Watch Today – April 19th

IonQ, Booz Allen Hamilton, Rigetti Computing, D-Wave Quantum, and Quantum Computing are the five Quantum Computing stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Quantum computing stocks are shares of companies actively engaged in the research, development, and commercialization of quantum computing technologies. These stocks represent investments in an emerging field that leverages the principles of quantum mechanics—like superposition and entanglement—to potentially revolutionize computing processes beyond the limits of classical systems. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Quantum Computing stocks within the last several days.

IonQ (IONQ)

IonQ, Inc. engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

NYSE IONQ traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,111,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,844,856. IonQ has a 1 year low of $6.22 and a 1 year high of $54.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.66. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.87 and a beta of 2.50.

Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Shares of BAH stock traded up $2.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $113.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,581,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,486,878. The company has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.19. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 52-week low of $101.05 and a 52-week high of $190.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Rigetti Computing (RGTI)

Rigetti Computing, Inc., through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

NASDAQ RGTI traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $8.32. The company had a trading volume of 11,951,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,997,766. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.58. Rigetti Computing has a 12 month low of $0.66 and a 12 month high of $21.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -21.89 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

D-Wave Quantum (QBTS)

D-Wave Quantum Inc. develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

Shares of NYSE:QBTS traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.39. The stock had a trading volume of 14,109,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,727,652. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.10. D-Wave Quantum has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $11.95. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.20 and a beta of 0.88.

Quantum Computing (QUBT)

Quantum Computing Inc., an integrated photonics company, offers accessible and affordable quantum machines. The company offers Dirac systems are portable, low power, and room temperature qubit and qudit entropy quantum computers (EQC); reservoir computing; remote sensing; and single photon imaging. It also provides Quantum random number generator (uQRNG), a portable device that provides genuine random numbers directly from quantum processes; and quantum authentication which eliminates vulnerabilities inherent in classical cryptographic schemes by offering a comprehensive entanglement-based quantum cyber solution that seamlessly integrates into existing telecom fiber and communication infrastructure.

Shares of QUBT remained flat at $6.41 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,228,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,625,987. The stock has a market cap of $879.74 million, a P/E ratio of -22.10 and a beta of 3.00. Quantum Computing has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $27.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.28.

