The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 110,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,417 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $8,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 230.1% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 33,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 23,383 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 46.0% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 67,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,400,000 after buying an additional 21,377 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at $688,000. Golden State Equity Partners grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 293.9% in the 4th quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 12,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 9,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 637,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,674,000 after purchasing an additional 43,308 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SCHW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. TD Cowen upgraded Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $96.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.56.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

NYSE:SCHW opened at $75.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $136.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $61.01 and a 12 month high of $84.50.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 30.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.12%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Walter W. Bettinger sold 464,629 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total value of $38,057,761.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 827,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,770,450.07. This trade represents a 35.96 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 14,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total value of $1,181,690.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 513,081 shares of company stock valued at $41,903,066 over the last three months. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

