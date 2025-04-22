Capital Research Global Investors Invests $13.94 Million in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 628,056 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $13,943,000. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 0.78% of Wolverine World Wide as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,862,000. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the fourth quarter worth $1,831,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 4,043.8% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 12,017 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 11,727 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,305 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimize Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 4th quarter valued at about $802,000. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

Wolverine World Wide Price Performance

NYSE WWW opened at $11.51 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.44. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.58 and a 52-week high of $24.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $932.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Wolverine World Wide Dividend Announcement

Wolverine World Wide ( NYSE:WWW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The textile maker reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The company had revenue of $494.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WWW. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com cut Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WWW

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group and Work Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.