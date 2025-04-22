22,104 Shares in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) Acquired by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 22,104 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,863,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVCO. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cavco Industries during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 387.9% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Cavco Industries by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 245 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Cavco Industries by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 318 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Cavco Industries by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 330 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Cavco Industries alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CVCO. StockNews.com cut shares of Cavco Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $550.00 price target (up from $480.00) on shares of Cavco Industries in a research report on Monday, February 3rd.

Cavco Industries Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CVCO opened at $461.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 1.19. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $331.08 and a twelve month high of $544.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $507.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $481.52.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $6.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $2.01. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 16.17%. As a group, research analysts predict that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 21.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David A. Greenblatt sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.88, for a total transaction of $2,115,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,084,459.68. This trade represents a 20.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Blount sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.18, for a total transaction of $1,014,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,836 shares in the company, valued at $1,438,362.48. This represents a 41.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,894 shares of company stock valued at $4,140,833. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Cavco Industries

(Free Report)

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cavco Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavco Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.