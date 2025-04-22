Capital Research Global Investors Acquires New Position in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 693,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,274,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in nCino by 171.9% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 6,177,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,450,000 after buying an additional 3,905,802 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in nCino by 3,006.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,602,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518,707 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in nCino during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,254,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of nCino in the 4th quarter valued at $70,256,000. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of nCino by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,691,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,531,000 after buying an additional 1,710,893 shares during the period. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NCNO stock opened at $23.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -136.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.34. nCino, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.75 and a 52-week high of $43.20.

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.06). nCino had a positive return on equity of 1.62% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. The company had revenue of $141.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that nCino, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

nCino announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 1st that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other nCino news, insider April Rieger sold 4,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total transaction of $140,995.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 145,953 shares in the company, valued at $4,758,067.80. This represents a 2.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sean Desmond sold 5,034 shares of nCino stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total value of $164,108.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,991,150.20. The trade was a 1.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 110,012 shares of company stock worth $2,694,676. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NCNO shares. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (down previously from $35.00) on shares of nCino in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on nCino from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th. UBS Group set a $40.00 price target on shares of nCino in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of nCino from $39.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of nCino in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.60.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

