Capital World Investors Takes Position in Ingram Micro Holding Corp. (NYSE:INGM)

Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Ingram Micro Holding Corp. (NYSE:INGM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,522,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,295,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Ingram Micro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,793,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Ingram Micro during the fourth quarter valued at $171,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Ingram Micro in the 4th quarter valued at $17,432,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Ingram Micro during the 4th quarter valued at about $304,000. Finally, Burkehill Global Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ingram Micro during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,526,000.

Ingram Micro stock opened at $15.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.06. Ingram Micro Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $14.25 and a 1 year high of $25.69.

Ingram Micro ( NYSE:INGM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.21 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Ingram Micro Holding Corp. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingram Micro announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 4th that allows the company to repurchase $75.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.074 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%.

INGM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on Ingram Micro from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Ingram Micro from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Ingram Micro from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Ingram Micro from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Ingram Micro from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.21.

Ingram Micro is a leading solutions provider by revenue for the global information technology (“IT”) ecosystem helping power the world’s leading technology brands. With our vast infrastructure and focus on client and endpoint solutions (formerly referred to as commercial & consumer, as described elsewhere in this prospectus), advanced solutions offerings and cloud-based solutions, we enable our business partners to scale and operate more efficiently in the markets they serve.

