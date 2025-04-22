Capital World Investors Makes New $35.77 Million Investment in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 748,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,773,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 126.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 9,555 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 4,366 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 111,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,367,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $434,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $3,293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HALO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Halozyme Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.89.

Insider Transactions at Halozyme Therapeutics

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total value of $580,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 185,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,765,546.65. This represents a 5.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 5,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.30, for a total transaction of $281,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,173,799.30. This trade represents a 11.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,286,568 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Price Performance

HALO stock opened at $57.29 on Tuesday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $37.97 and a one year high of $66.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 7.80, a quick ratio of 9.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.02. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 43.74% and a return on equity of 157.78%. The firm had revenue of $298.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.74 million. On average, analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

