Capital Research Global Investors Reduces Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Capital Research Global Investors lessened its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,344,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,780 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 0.38% of Tyson Foods worth $77,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 3,423.1% in the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 2,478.3% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 140.7% in the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Trading Down 0.7 %

Tyson Foods stock opened at $60.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.66. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.61 and a 1 year high of $66.88. The stock has a market cap of $21.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.62.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $13.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.46 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TSN. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. HSBC upgraded Tyson Foods from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Tyson Foods from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.78.

About Tyson Foods

(Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Recommended Stories

