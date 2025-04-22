Capital Research Global Investors Sells 8,443 Shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Capital Research Global Investors cut its holdings in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,860,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,443 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in SentinelOne were worth $41,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of SentinelOne by 715.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,794,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,447,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206,900 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in SentinelOne during the fourth quarter valued at $73,528,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 368.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,603,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047,430 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the 4th quarter worth about $26,082,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,534,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,541 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE S opened at $16.16 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.47 and a 200 day moving average of $22.94. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of -17.19 and a beta of 0.82. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.33 and a 1 year high of $29.29.

Several brokerages have issued reports on S. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on SentinelOne from $32.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on SentinelOne in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on SentinelOne from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SentinelOne presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.14.

In other SentinelOne news, insider Ric Smith sold 14,583 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total value of $339,638.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 531,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,377,680.11. The trade was a 2.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 20,186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total transaction of $399,077.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 900,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,795,194.47. The trade was a 2.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 394,991 shares of company stock worth $8,157,395 over the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

