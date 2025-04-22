Capital Research Global Investors Reduces Stock Position in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Capital Research Global Investors cut its stake in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,355,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178,938 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned 0.22% of ON worth $74,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in ON by 74.0% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 6,808 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of ON by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,376,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,213,000 after acquiring an additional 349,789 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in ON during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ON by 96.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 101,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 49,995 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in ON by 102.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 221,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,149,000 after purchasing an additional 112,078 shares during the last quarter. 36.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
ON Trading Down 2.8 %
NYSE:ONON opened at $41.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.03 and its 200 day moving average is $51.68. On Holding AG has a 12 month low of $29.84 and a 12 month high of $64.05.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About ON
On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products such as footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, and all-day activities. It sells its products worldwide through independent retailers and global distributors, its own online presence, and its own high-end stores.
