Capital Research Global Investors Reduces Stock Position in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Capital Research Global Investors cut its stake in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,355,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178,938 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned 0.22% of ON worth $74,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in ON by 74.0% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 6,808 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of ON by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,376,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,213,000 after acquiring an additional 349,789 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in ON during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ON by 96.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 101,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 49,995 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in ON by 102.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 221,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,149,000 after purchasing an additional 112,078 shares during the last quarter. 36.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ON Trading Down 2.8 %

NYSE:ONON opened at $41.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.03 and its 200 day moving average is $51.68. On Holding AG has a 12 month low of $29.84 and a 12 month high of $64.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ONON. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of ON from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ON from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on ON from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on ON from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of ON from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ON presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

About ON

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products such as footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, and all-day activities. It sells its products worldwide through independent retailers and global distributors, its own online presence, and its own high-end stores.

