Capital World Investors Sells 477 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Capital World Investors lessened its holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 0.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 955,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned 0.57% of Graco worth $80,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Graco by 118.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. National Pension Service bought a new position in Graco during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in Graco during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in Graco by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graco Trading Down 2.4 %

GGG opened at $76.70 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.86 and its 200-day moving average is $84.82. The company has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.92. Graco Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.06 and a 1-year high of $92.86.

Graco Announces Dividend

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.13). Graco had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 23.00%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 14th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 14th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson set a $85.00 price target on Graco in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Graco from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

About Graco

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

