Capital Research Global Investors Increases Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,124,178 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,589 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in Nutrien were worth $50,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 331.0% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 1,437.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Nutrien by 96.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTR opened at $52.57 on Tuesday. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1 year low of $43.70 and a 1 year high of $60.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $25.70 billion, a PE ratio of 38.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.77.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.09). Nutrien had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 159.12%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Nutrien from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Nutrien to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Nutrien from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.40.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

