Tradition Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,127 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 10,770 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,724,000. Mirova raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirova now owns 26,845 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,122,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 172,848 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $39,416,000 after buying an additional 5,699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UNP shares. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.50.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,875,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 64,960 shares in the company, valued at $16,240,000. This represents a 10.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Craig V. Richardson sold 6,495 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $1,636,740.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,632,388. This represents a 19.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Price Performance

UNP stock opened at $216.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $234.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.23. The firm has a market cap of $129.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.06. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $204.66 and a 1 year high of $258.07.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 27.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.33%.

Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.