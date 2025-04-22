Tradition Wealth Management LLC Sells 117 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 444 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Watsco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Watsco during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Watsco by 76.2% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Watsco alerts:

Watsco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WSO opened at $495.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.41 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $501.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $499.57. Watsco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $396.82 and a fifty-two week high of $571.42.

Watsco Increases Dividend

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 7.04%. As a group, research analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. This is a positive change from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.70. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Watsco in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Watsco from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Watsco in a research report on Monday, April 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $515.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Watsco from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Watsco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $492.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WSO

Watsco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.