Tradition Wealth Management LLC Takes $46,000 Position in Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 6,412,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,024,000 after acquiring an additional 133,231 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,778,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,336,000 after buying an additional 1,025,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Silvercorp Metals during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,788,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 670,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after buying an additional 52,901 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 428,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 22,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Silvercorp Metals Trading Up 2.7 %

Silvercorp Metals stock opened at $3.84 on Tuesday. Silvercorp Metals Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.87 and a 52 week high of $5.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 4.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $836.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.70.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Kuanping silver-lead-zinc-gold project located in located in Shanzhou District, Sanmenxia City, Henan Province, China; Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; and Baiyunpu (BYP) mine located in Hunan Province, China.

