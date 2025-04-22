Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Purchases 12,255 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 175.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,255 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $3,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.8% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 4,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $725,000. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 88.5% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 18,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 8,687 shares during the last quarter. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,301,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.9% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 35,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,489,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTWO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target (up from $210.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.86.

Shares of TTWO opened at $205.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.62, a PEG ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.01. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.24 and a 52 week high of $220.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $208.75 and a 200-day moving average of $189.78.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

