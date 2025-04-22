Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $3.70 Million Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 67.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,914 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,069 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $3,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EW. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total transaction of $852,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,315,301.36. This represents a 26.91 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.75, for a total value of $492,375.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,555,402. The trade was a 12.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,853 shares of company stock worth $5,163,062. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EW shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Wolfe Research downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.55.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

EW stock opened at $69.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.95. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $58.93 and a 52-week high of $95.25.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 72.93%. Equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Featured Articles

