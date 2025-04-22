Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 240 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,227 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned about 0.08% of Watsco worth $16,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tudor Financial Inc. bought a new position in Watsco in the third quarter worth approximately $588,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in Watsco by 3.1% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Watsco by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 51,590 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 3rd quarter worth $1,332,000. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WSO shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Watsco in a report on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Watsco from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Watsco in a research report on Monday, April 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $515.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Watsco from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $492.00.

Shares of NYSE:WSO opened at $495.68 on Tuesday. Watsco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $396.82 and a twelve month high of $571.42. The company has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a PE ratio of 37.41 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $501.21 and its 200 day moving average is $499.57.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 17.59%. Equities research analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. This is a boost from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.70. Watsco’s payout ratio is 90.57%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

