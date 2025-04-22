Capital World Investors Makes New $4.89 Million Investment in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 153,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,891,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 146.7% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 14,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 8,451 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 22,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 6,419 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 21.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,287,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,281 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its stake in Invitation Homes by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 123,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,949,000 after purchasing an additional 7,472 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INVH opened at $33.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.77. Invitation Homes Inc. has a one year low of $29.37 and a one year high of $37.80. The stock has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.86.

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 17.02%. The company had revenue of $659.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.71 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 158.90%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on INVH shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Invitation Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.38.

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

