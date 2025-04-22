42,485 Shares in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Acquired by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 42,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,193,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,275,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $420,621,000 after purchasing an additional 22,271 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth about $481,000. Wealthquest Corp bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 34,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,367,000 after buying an additional 15,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,631,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $150.19 on Tuesday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.12 and a twelve month high of $216.26. The firm has a market cap of $59.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.04. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. Analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PNC shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $257.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. HSBC upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $206.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $212.50 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.88.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total value of $96,553.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 562,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,794,447.16. The trade was a 0.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,819 shares of company stock valued at $2,127,508. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

