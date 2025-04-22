Capital World Investors Boosts Position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 51.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,382 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,313 shares during the period. Capital World Investors’ holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $13,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,335,575,000. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter worth $800,725,000. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $619,600,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 561.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,483,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,841,000 after buying an additional 1,259,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $396,028,000. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Macquarie increased their price target on Spotify Technology from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $690.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $475.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $658.00 price target (up from $473.00) on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Spotify Technology from $550.00 to $695.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spotify Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $573.76.

NYSE SPOT opened at $559.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $114.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.08 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $574.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $501.93. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1-year low of $267.76 and a 1-year high of $652.63.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

