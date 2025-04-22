252,878 Shares in Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX) Purchased by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 252,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,393,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACLX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Arcellx by 156.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 305,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,400,000 after purchasing an additional 186,013 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Arcellx by 274.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 134,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,292,000 after buying an additional 98,340 shares during the last quarter. Gilead Sciences Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arcellx in the fourth quarter worth about $515,418,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Arcellx during the fourth quarter worth about $3,298,000. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in Arcellx by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 425,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,593,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Arcellx alerts:

Insider Activity at Arcellx

In related news, insider Rami Elghandour sold 38,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $2,375,366.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,252,515.72. This trade represents a 20.43 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kavita Patel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total transaction of $96,855.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,455 shares of company stock valued at $3,408,458. 6.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arcellx Price Performance

ACLX opened at $60.93 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.82 and a beta of 0.33. Arcellx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.88 and a 1-year high of $107.37.

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.24). Arcellx had a negative return on equity of 8.28% and a negative net margin of 25.94%. The company had revenue of $15.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.42 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arcellx, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arcellx Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arcellx, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases in the United States. The company’s lead ddCAR product candidate is anitocabtagene autoleucel, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (rrMM).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcellx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcellx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.