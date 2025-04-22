Capital World Investors Reduces Holdings in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Capital World Investors cut its holdings in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 913,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,840 shares during the period. Capital World Investors’ holdings in APi Group were worth $32,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of APi Group by 2,058.1% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 227,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 217,071 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in APi Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $813,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in APi Group by 325.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 16,242 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of APi Group by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 89,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 17,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of APi Group in the 4th quarter valued at $511,000. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director James E. Lillie sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total value of $1,898,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,046,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,724,327.91. This trade represents a 4.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE APG opened at $33.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of -17.13 and a beta of 1.55. APi Group Co. has a one year low of $30.76 and a one year high of $41.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.51.

APG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of APi Group from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of APi Group from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of APi Group from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of APi Group in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised APi Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.14.

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

