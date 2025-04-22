Capital World Investors Has $48.78 Million Stock Holdings in Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT)

Capital World Investors decreased its stake in Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,049,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,468 shares during the period. Capital World Investors’ holdings in Alight were worth $48,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALIT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alight by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,881,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,898,000 after buying an additional 292,911 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Alight by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,719,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,963 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC boosted its stake in Alight by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 17,704,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322,705 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Alight by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,709,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,430,000 after purchasing an additional 712,912 shares during the period. Finally, Kinney Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alight by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Kinney Asset Management LLC now owns 6,497,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,963,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Alight alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Alight news, Director Robert A. Schriesheim purchased 22,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.79 per share, with a total value of $150,004.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,092 shares in the company, valued at $150,004.68. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard N. Massey acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.39 per share, with a total value of $639,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,573,489 shares in the company, valued at $10,054,594.71. The trade was a 6.79 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 125,092 shares of company stock valued at $807,755. Insiders own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Alight in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Alight in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Alight in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.19.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alight

Alight Trading Down 3.4 %

NYSE:ALIT opened at $4.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.07 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Alight, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.49 and a 52 week high of $9.45.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.04). Alight had a positive return on equity of 5.42% and a negative net margin of 5.53%. The business had revenue of $680.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.66 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Alight, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alight Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Alight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -53.33%.

Alight Profile

(Free Report)

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Solutions and Professional Services. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.