Capital World Investors Has $53.69 Million Stock Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Capital World Investors cut its position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 34.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,885 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned about 0.31% of MongoDB worth $53,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth approximately $606,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth $3,515,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,371,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 428.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 4,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covea Finance bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth about $3,841,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of MongoDB from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on MongoDB in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $344.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on MongoDB from $330.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $240.00 target price (down previously from $275.00) on shares of MongoDB in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on MongoDB from $250.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $299.78.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Srdjan Tanjga sold 525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $90,961.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,903.56. This represents a 7.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cedric Pech sold 1,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $292,809.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,985,666.84. This represents a 2.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,680 shares of company stock worth $10,819,027 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Price Performance

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $151.67 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.62. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.78 and a fifty-two week high of $387.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of -55.35 and a beta of 1.49.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $548.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.65 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 12.22%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

