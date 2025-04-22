Capital World Investors Grows Holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 409.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,987,531 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,204,684 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned about 0.07% of Sony Group worth $84,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SONY. FCA Corp TX grew its position in Sony Group by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its holdings in Sony Group by 401.3% in the 4th quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC boosted its stake in Sony Group by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. General Partner Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. 14.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sony Group Stock Performance

Shares of SONY opened at $23.73 on Tuesday. Sony Group Co. has a 52 week low of $15.02 and a 52 week high of $25.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $143.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $28.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.32 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 14.10%. On average, analysts expect that Sony Group Co. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Monday, April 7th. StockNews.com cut Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Sony Group in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sony Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

About Sony Group

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

