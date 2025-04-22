Capital World Investors Has $92.99 Million Position in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Capital World Investors raised its position in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,298,137 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 121,153 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned about 1.79% of Weatherford International worth $92,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 130.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Weatherford International by 190.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Weatherford International in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Weatherford International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Weatherford International by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weatherford International Stock Performance

Shares of WFRD stock opened at $44.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.01. Weatherford International plc has a 52 week low of $36.74 and a 52 week high of $135.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.18.

Weatherford International Dividend Announcement

Weatherford International ( NASDAQ:WFRD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.30). Weatherford International had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 9.18%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Weatherford International plc will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. Weatherford International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Weatherford International

In other Weatherford International news, EVP Depinder Sandhu sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.41, for a total transaction of $929,740.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,892 shares in the company, valued at $590,517.72. This represents a 61.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott C. Weatherholt sold 44,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total transaction of $2,944,895.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,272,507.23. The trade was a 26.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,930 shares of company stock valued at $5,861,718 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WFRD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Weatherford International from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Weatherford International from $97.00 to $73.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Weatherford International from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Weatherford International from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Weatherford International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.75.

Weatherford International Company Profile

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

