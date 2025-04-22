Curi RMB Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Curi RMB Capital LLC trimmed its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 964 shares during the quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MKC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,202,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,641,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,412,000 after purchasing an additional 396,214 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,372,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,275,000 after purchasing an additional 374,559 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 9,283.1% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 367,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,999,000 after purchasing an additional 363,339 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 321.2% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 449,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,298,000 after buying an additional 343,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Down 0.7 %

MKC opened at $74.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $66.88 and a twelve month high of $86.24. The company has a market cap of $20.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.00.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 7th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on MKC shares. Barclays dropped their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Argus lowered shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.14.

Insider Transactions at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In related news, VP Gregory Repas sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.42, for a total transaction of $223,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,497.72. This represents a 54.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 28,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.03, for a total transaction of $2,163,926.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,814.31. The trade was a 81.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,842 shares of company stock valued at $6,478,332 over the last 90 days. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

