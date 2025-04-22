Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Shares Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) by 37.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 712,527 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 195,773 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 1.86% of Boise Cascade worth $84,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BCC. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Boise Cascade during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Boise Cascade by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 473 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 254.8% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 777 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. PEAK6 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,732 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

Boise Cascade Price Performance

Shares of BCC opened at $90.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.52. Boise Cascade has a twelve month low of $87.84 and a twelve month high of $155.42.

Boise Cascade Announces Dividend

Boise Cascade ( NYSE:BCC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 17.04%. Equities analysts forecast that Boise Cascade will post 10.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BCC has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Boise Cascade from $136.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $145.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $157.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Boise Cascade in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Boise Cascade from $155.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on BCC

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kristopher J. Matula sold 553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total transaction of $57,047.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,099 shares in the company, valued at $1,351,292.84. This trade represents a 4.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey Robert Strom sold 4,500 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total value of $450,945.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,810,585.46. This trade represents a 10.58 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Boise Cascade

(Free Report)

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.