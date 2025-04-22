Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Shares Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) by 69.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 485,727 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 199,657 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 1.73% of Installed Building Products worth $85,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Installed Building Products by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,966 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,778 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Installed Building Products by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,257 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Installed Building Products by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,518 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 99.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Installed Building Products Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE:IBP opened at $154.60 on Tuesday. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a one year low of $151.27 and a one year high of $281.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.84.

Installed Building Products Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Installed Building Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is 16.26%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Installed Building Products in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $183.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $240.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $262.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Installed Building Products has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $216.09.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

