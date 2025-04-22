MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Shares Bought by Forum Financial Management LP

Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,019 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in MasTec were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in MasTec in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,910,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in MasTec by 642.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 242,066 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,797,000 after purchasing an additional 209,472 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in MasTec by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 405,187 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,162,000 after purchasing an additional 139,235 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MasTec in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,776,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of MasTec during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,571,000. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 2,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.63, for a total value of $331,312.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,027,490. The trade was a 9.86 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 21.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $168.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on MasTec from $156.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on MasTec from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on MasTec from $197.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of MasTec in a report on Monday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.00.

MasTec stock opened at $111.10 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.74. The stock has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.20 and a beta of 1.62. MasTec, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.04 and a 52 week high of $166.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 0.73%. On average, analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

