First Trust Advisors LP Has $82.63 Million Stake in Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Free Report) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,640,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 360,198 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.39% of Endeavor Group worth $82,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EDR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Endeavor Group by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,185,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,166,000 after buying an additional 1,167,887 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,088,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,370,000 after purchasing an additional 10,323 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Endeavor Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,836,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,449,000 after purchasing an additional 57,154 shares during the period. Water Island Capital LLC raised its position in Endeavor Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 1,346,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,123,000 after purchasing an additional 19,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 393,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,316,000 after buying an additional 39,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Endeavor Group news, CAO Seth D. Krauss sold 13,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $398,798.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 101,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,036,513.48. This trade represents a 11.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Patrick Whitesell bought 117,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $175.40 per share, for a total transaction of $20,656,682.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,579,437 shares in the company, valued at $452,433,249.80. This represents a 4.78 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 978,012 shares of company stock worth $158,222,634 and sold 21,176,517 shares worth $582,701,109. Corporate insiders own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on EDR. Seaport Res Ptn cut Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a research report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Endeavor Group Trading Up 4.2 %

NYSE EDR opened at $30.05 on Tuesday. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $26.34 and a one year high of $35.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.66 and a beta of 0.72.

Endeavor Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Endeavor Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -9.02%.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.

