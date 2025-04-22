Marshall Wace LLP Has $10.73 Million Stock Holdings in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Marshall Wace LLP reduced its holdings in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Free Report) by 42.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 157,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 118,510 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $10,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLG. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $337,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,428,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,990,000 after buying an additional 159,870 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 76,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,187,000 after buying an additional 6,158 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 103,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,870,000 after acquiring an additional 9,753 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 57,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after acquiring an additional 6,882 shares during the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SL Green Realty Stock Performance

NYSE SLG opened at $50.21 on Tuesday. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 12-month low of $45.15 and a 12-month high of $82.81. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 627.63, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

SL Green Realty Announces Dividend

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $144.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.44 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 2.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.10%. Sell-side analysts predict that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.2575 per share. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is -735.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on SL Green Realty from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded SL Green Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SL Green Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.67.

Insider Transactions at SL Green Realty

In other SL Green Realty news, Director Craig M. Hatkoff sold 3,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total value of $229,066.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,047.60. This represents a 62.74 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.08% of the company’s stock.

About SL Green Realty

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

