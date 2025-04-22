Forum Financial Management LP Purchases Shares of 406 HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 406 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HUBS. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HubSpot during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,361,000. Oak Harvest Investment Services bought a new stake in HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth $2,065,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new stake in HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at $2,049,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in HubSpot during the 4th quarter valued at $862,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,246 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at HubSpot

In other HubSpot news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.92, for a total value of $1,367,077.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,536,312.16. The trade was a 3.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $810.00, for a total transaction of $6,885,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 524,751 shares in the company, valued at $425,048,310. This represents a 1.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,882 shares of company stock worth $17,993,757 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HUBS has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $635.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. UBS Group upgraded HubSpot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $775.00 to $675.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on HubSpot from $710.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of HubSpot from $898.00 to $659.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $818.04.

HubSpot Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $518.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,763.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $622.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $660.98. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $434.84 and a 12-month high of $881.13.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($1.98). HubSpot had a net margin of 0.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.07%. As a group, research analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

