Marshall Wace LLP Sells 396,239 Shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its holdings in shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Free Report) by 35.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 729,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 396,239 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in uniQure were worth $12,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in uniQure by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 508,602 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 6,362 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of uniQure in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,360,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of uniQure during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its holdings in uniQure by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 102,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after buying an additional 34,034 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in uniQure by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the period. 78.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get uniQure alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at uniQure

In other uniQure news, CFO Christian Klemt sold 2,916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total transaction of $33,009.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,501.76. This trade represents a 1.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 6,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total value of $76,036.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 580,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,574,599.40. The trade was a 1.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,830 shares of company stock valued at $961,401. Company insiders own 4.74% of the company’s stock.

uniQure Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of uniQure stock opened at $13.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.38. The firm has a market cap of $718.68 million, a P/E ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 0.42. uniQure has a 12 month low of $3.73 and a 12 month high of $19.18.

QURE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of uniQure from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of uniQure in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded uniQure to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, uniQure currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on QURE

uniQure Company Profile

(Free Report)

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QURE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.