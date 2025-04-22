Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Shares Sold by Curi RMB Capital LLC

Curi RMB Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. Curi RMB Capital LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Bfsg LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 1,534.6% in the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 160.5% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000.

Shares of DFIV opened at $38.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.33. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12-month low of $34.03 and a 12-month high of $40.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.72.

About Dimensional International Value ETF

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

