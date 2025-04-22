Armstrong World Industries (AWI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 29th. Analysts expect Armstrong World Industries to post earnings of $1.55 per share and revenue of $370.71 million for the quarter. Armstrong World Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.850-7.150 EPS and its FY25 guidance at $6.85 to $7.15 EPS.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The firm had revenue of $367.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Armstrong World Industries to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Armstrong World Industries Stock Performance

Shares of AWI stock opened at $130.04 on Tuesday. Armstrong World Industries has a 52 week low of $110.68 and a 52 week high of $164.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $142.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.20.

Armstrong World Industries Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th were issued a $0.308 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.40%.

AWI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.33.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

Featured Stories

