ACRES Commercial Realty (ACR) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q1 2025 earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 29th. Analysts expect ACRES Commercial Realty to post earnings of $0.18 per share and revenue of $19.89 million for the quarter.

ACRES Commercial Realty Stock Performance

Shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock opened at $16.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 73.84 and a quick ratio of 73.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.17 and a 200 day moving average of $17.92. ACRES Commercial Realty has a 12 month low of $12.33 and a 12 month high of $23.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ACRES Commercial Realty news, major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 8,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $194,522.79. Following the sale, the insider now owns 877,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,718,301.33. This trade represents a 0.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 32,150 shares of company stock valued at $729,958 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jones Trading restated a “hold” rating on shares of ACRES Commercial Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of ACRES Commercial Realty to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th.

About ACRES Commercial Realty

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and equity investments in commercial real estate property in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating-rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine financing, preferred equity investments, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

