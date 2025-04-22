Curi RMB Capital LLC Makes New $409,000 Investment in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Curi RMB Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTWO. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $179,000. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 1,017.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 41,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,680,000 after buying an additional 37,500 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 95.2% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 3,903 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 519.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 29.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,625,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,235,000 after acquiring an additional 372,875 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of VTWO opened at $73.82 on Tuesday. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $69.38 and a 12 month high of $99.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.67 and its 200-day moving average is $88.42. The firm has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.2475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

