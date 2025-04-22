E2open Parent (ETWO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q4 2025 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share and revenue of $153.01 million for the quarter.

Shares of NYSE:ETWO opened at $1.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.19 and a 200 day moving average of $2.68. The company has a market cap of $652.15 million, a PE ratio of -1.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.04. E2open Parent has a 12-month low of $1.75 and a 12-month high of $5.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ETWO. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of E2open Parent from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of E2open Parent from $3.00 to $2.30 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on E2open Parent from $2.60 to $2.30 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management and orchestration SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its SaaS platform includes various key strategic and operational areas, including omni-channel, demand sensing, supply planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics and manufacturing and supply management.

