Gentherm (THRM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 24th. Analysts expect Gentherm to post earnings of $0.48 per share and revenue of $347.39 million for the quarter. Gentherm has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $352.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.29 million. Gentherm had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 4.46%. Gentherm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts expect Gentherm to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Gentherm Stock Performance

Gentherm stock opened at $24.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Gentherm has a 52 week low of $22.75 and a 52 week high of $56.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $752.79 million, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on THRM shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Gentherm from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Gentherm from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Gentherm from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

