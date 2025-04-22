Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Receives $117.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $114.27.

Several analysts have issued reports on LEA shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Lear from $102.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lear from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. TD Cowen cut shares of Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Barclays cut shares of Lear from an “equal weight” rating to a “negative” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Lear from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

In other Lear news, Director Rod Lache acquired 2,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $91.80 per share, for a total transaction of $199,940.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,178 shares in the company, valued at $199,940.40. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Lear in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,700,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Lear by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,212,579 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $209,531,000 after purchasing an additional 498,918 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lear by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,491,895 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $614,782,000 after purchasing an additional 447,835 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Lear by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,133,186 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $107,313,000 after buying an additional 356,760 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lear during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,881,000. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LEA stock opened at $78.72 on Tuesday. Lear has a twelve month low of $73.85 and a twelve month high of $138.69. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.88.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.44. Lear had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 14.70%. Analysts anticipate that Lear will post 12.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.45%.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

