CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Receives $87.73 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.73.

Several research firms have recently commented on KMX. Cfra Research upgraded shares of CarMax to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of CarMax in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on CarMax from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th.

Shares of CarMax stock opened at $62.40 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. CarMax has a 52 week low of $61.67 and a 52 week high of $91.25.

In related news, SVP Tyler Tuite sold 4,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.58, for a total value of $411,820.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,199.66. The trade was a 95.55 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in CarMax by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,591,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,425,000 after buying an additional 282,519 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in CarMax by 348.0% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 6,595,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,122,850 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at $423,187,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in CarMax by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,671,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,978,000 after purchasing an additional 29,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,710,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,564,000 after buying an additional 47,058 shares in the last quarter.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

