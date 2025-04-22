Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 99,449 Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,141,503 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 99,449 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 6.80% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $245,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,791 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,569 shares of the bank’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,604 shares of the bank’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,776 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 2,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.99 per share, for a total transaction of $42,105.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 182,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,839,050.01. This represents a 1.11 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders purchased a total of 29,402 shares of company stock valued at $653,787 in the last ninety days. 1.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $84.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $81.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.64.

Texas Capital Bancshares Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ TCBI opened at $64.21 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.24 and a fifty-two week high of $91.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.74.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.07). Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $280.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.40 million. On average, analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

See Also

