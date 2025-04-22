Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,243,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,634 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $240,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KIM. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 13,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 14,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 14,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimco Realty Price Performance

KIM opened at $20.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.86, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.90 and a 200-day moving average of $22.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12-month low of $17.93 and a 12-month high of $25.83.

Kimco Realty Dividend Announcement

Kimco Realty ( NYSE:KIM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 20.17%. Equities analysts forecast that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 178.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on KIM shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.75.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

