Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Stake Raised by Forum Financial Management LP

Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,203 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INGR. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,499,000 after acquiring an additional 11,432 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management increased its stake in Ingredion by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 4,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Ingredion during the 3rd quarter worth about $149,000. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 0.5% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 19,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 75.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 194,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,109,000 after acquiring an additional 83,708 shares in the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingredion Stock Down 0.9 %

Ingredion stock opened at $128.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.72. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1-year low of $111.54 and a 1-year high of $155.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.74.

Ingredion Dividend Announcement

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Ingredion’s payout ratio is presently 32.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on INGR shares. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Ingredion from $147.00 to $133.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Ingredion from $178.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective (down from $165.00) on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ingredion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ingredion news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 10,815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.88, for a total value of $1,361,392.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,295,906.76. This represents a 24.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

